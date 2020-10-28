Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,482. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.