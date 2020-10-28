Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,076 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,780,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

