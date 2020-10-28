Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,091 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,976,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,923,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after buying an additional 494,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

