Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 150 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after purchasing an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,409 shares of company stock worth $23,998,925. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $7.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,196. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

