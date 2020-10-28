Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 990 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $75.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,528.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,516.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,461.79. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,091.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

