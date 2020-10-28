Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 34,275 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.07. 464,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,560,229. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

