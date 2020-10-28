Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 7,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

