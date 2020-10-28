Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Southern by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 46,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Southern stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. 80,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.