Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 567 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

ABBV traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.53. 216,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,154. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

