Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $14.13 on Wednesday, reaching $600.40. 10,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.