Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $14.13 on Wednesday, reaching $600.40. 10,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

