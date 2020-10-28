Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.99. 87,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,643. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

