Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,600,340. The stock has a market cap of $858.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.