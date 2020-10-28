Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $804,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. 1,172,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,827,543. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.