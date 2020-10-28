Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $842,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,020,000 after acquiring an additional 785,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,504,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,676,000 after acquiring an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 207,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

