Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $700,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 97.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,780,000 after buying an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $661,582,000 after buying an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 365,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,287,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $21.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.11. The company had a trading volume of 196,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,963,624. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.80. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

