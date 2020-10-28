Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,027 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.84. 131,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,618. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.