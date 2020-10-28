Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,328 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.14. 94,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,595. The stock has a market cap of $304.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

