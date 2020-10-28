Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 3,602 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.03. 25,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,995. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

