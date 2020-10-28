Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,656,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average is $254.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.