Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $13.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.86. 18,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,418. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $64,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,373. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

