Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 2,546 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 244.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.