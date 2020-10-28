Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

