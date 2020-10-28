Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.9% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 39,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $132.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

