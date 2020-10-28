Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Amgen by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 591,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Amgen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,460,000 after acquiring an additional 295,600 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.42.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.72 and a 200 day moving average of $239.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

