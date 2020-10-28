Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average is $254.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

