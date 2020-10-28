Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $372.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

