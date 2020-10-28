Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $11,102,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 96,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Truist decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

GILD opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

