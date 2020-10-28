Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

