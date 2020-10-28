Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,641,000 after buying an additional 393,632 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.