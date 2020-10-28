Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.