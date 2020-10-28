Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

