Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up to $24.76

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $26.70. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 4,291 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

