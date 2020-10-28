Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Neutral

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.50. 91,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $238,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,454 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

