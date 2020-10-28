Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHPPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Signify from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PHPPY stock remained flat at $$20.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111. Signify has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

