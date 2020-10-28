Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLPFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLPFY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667. Teleperformance has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.14.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

