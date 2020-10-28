Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLPFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLPFY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667. Teleperformance has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.14.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit