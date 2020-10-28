Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY remained flat at $$3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

