Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stake Boosted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

