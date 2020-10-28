Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

