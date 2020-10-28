Stifel Nicolaus Raises JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $13.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 160,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,328,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.44. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

