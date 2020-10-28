Stifel Nicolaus Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $39.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $59.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. 319,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,326,570. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

