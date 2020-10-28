Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 11,241 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 1,080.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 302,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 191,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,385,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 285.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 70,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,252. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21.

