Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 5,131 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 508.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $6.07 on Wednesday, reaching $235.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.88. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $252.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

