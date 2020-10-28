Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:FAN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $19.29.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

