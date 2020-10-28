Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 5,119 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 746.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 23,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,212. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

