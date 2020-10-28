Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $142.93. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.96. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.