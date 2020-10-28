Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. 12,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

