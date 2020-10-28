Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,347. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

