Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $141,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,743,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,397,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103,912.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 126,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $226.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.26 and a 200 day moving average of $208.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

