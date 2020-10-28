Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,914 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,955,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $10.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.31. 66,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $304.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $335.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

