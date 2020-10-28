Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.22. 7,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $152.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.